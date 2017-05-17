There are on the The Progress story from 13 hrs ago, titled Canada to apologize for discrimination because of sexuality. In it, The Progress reports that:

A special adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on LGBT issues said Wednesday that the government will acknowledge the role that legislation and policies played in the past discrimination. Liberal Party lawmaker Randy Boissonnault said the government is "committed to apologize in an inclusive and meaningful manner before the end of 2017."

