Bronx man cuffed after he hurls gay slurs, cane at victim
There are 21 comments on the New York Daily News story from Saturday May 27, titled Bronx man cuffed after he hurls gay slurs, cane at victim. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A 27-year-old man spewed anti-gay epithets at a man in the Bronx before hitting him in the head with his cane - then admitted all this to cops, apparently thinking he did nothing wrong, officials said Friday. "What you talking about? That gay n----r?" Derik Harry said about the attack, according to cops.
#4 Sunday May 28
Well Harry
Its hard to hide when you're a 27yo carrying a cane for whacking minorities on the head AND being on a first name basis with the local police
Perhaps a name change or a Trump mask will help you stay under the radar
#5 Sunday May 28
Sounds like another queer who played grab-ass with the wrong guy and got a beat down.
#6 Sunday May 28
Harry was coveting another man's female companion
.
That clearly violates one of the big ten rules of mankind
#8 Monday May 29
Bingo!
#9 Monday May 29
"then admitted all this to cops, apparently thinking he did nothing wrong"
Homophobes in a listeria riddled nutshell.
#11 Tuesday May 30
"A 27-year-old man spewed anti-gay epithets at a man in the Bronx before hitting him in the head with his cane"
That's awesome! Take it to the streets people!
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,853
Location hidden
#12 Tuesday May 30
How are you going to "to take it to the streets"? You can't walk across the room because of your addiction to the gay forums and food. Just a worthless cyber thug creating an image/life in cyber land.
#15 Tuesday May 30
Sitting in a jail cell has a way of calming these bigots down.
When they go to court, they'll lie and say they have nothing against gays, hoping they'll get a lighter jail sentence.
#16 Tuesday May 30
I'd like to bash you in the head with my cane queer!
#17 Tuesday May 30
He weighs 400 pounds, eats 10 boxes of twinkies a day, and waddles from his computer to the fridge for another beer between postings.
#18 Tuesday
Sounds like a cool dude! I'd like to party with this guy!
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,853
Location hidden
#19 Tuesday
Well, venture out....try waddling around and swinging a cane.
#20 Tuesday
So obvious.
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,853
Location hidden
#22 Tuesday
Yes, Brutus/Rinaldo/Rizzo and whatever sock you can post with. Keep that one Frankie Rizzo location...until you can't.
#23 Tuesday
Yes. I confess. I am everyone on the internet, always changing names and locations. Sorry I tricked you.
United States
#24 Tuesday
I'd like too squish your testicles!!!
#25 Tuesday
So how they hanging these days Jade? Mine hang so low I can't see them down there what with my poor vision. That is if I could stand up! Growing old is not for sissies. You'll see, but only if you are lucky.
So do you re-side your condo every spring like the old house? I guess there's no meadow to mow though. Or stealing the neighbors beers!
Do you and your buddies still drive around drunk and switch realtor signs? When you told me about that I almost pissed my pants laughing so hard. I thought "I wanna party with this dude!" (But NO FUNNY STUFF Jade).
Your buddy,
Frankie Rizzo
#26 Tuesday
Jade is OK but you gotta set boundaries early. Like if you let him pick some apples from your tree, he'll come back later and take all the rest. Then he'll tell you that you said he could pick them
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,853
Location hidden
#27 Tuesday
Not everyone...just the same troll. The psychotic name/location morphing troll "morphs" into the "Rizzo" persona. Hey, whatever makes your day. This is what will piss you off until the end of your trollish existence.....I have a life, Topix is not my life. Try one day not posting or creating threads about me. I seem to be the center of your existence. You won't be able to do it, will you? You freak.
#28 Tuesday
Aw Jade. Why you gotta be like that?
