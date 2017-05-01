Bill Nye uses ice cream to explain th...

Bill Nye uses ice cream to explain the ridiculousness of gay conversion therapy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

Not since But I'm a Cheerleader has gay conversion therapy been shown up so hilariously as the illogical and damaging stain on pseudo psychotherapy that it is. On Bill Nye Saves the World , everyone's favourite science guy uses "flavour" to describe a diverse array of sexualities, and the tyrannical attempt to dictate another's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min Truth 25,372
News Gay man assaulted in hotel 54 min Wondering 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 48,240
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,416
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 1 hr Pee wee Herman 61,392
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 2 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 124
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 2 hr Wondering 6
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 5,673
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 19 hr Tiffany 69,524
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC