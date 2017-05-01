Bill Nye uses ice cream to explain the ridiculousness of gay conversion therapy
Not since But I'm a Cheerleader has gay conversion therapy been shown up so hilariously as the illogical and damaging stain on pseudo psychotherapy that it is. On Bill Nye Saves the World , everyone's favourite science guy uses "flavour" to describe a diverse array of sexualities, and the tyrannical attempt to dictate another's.
