Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT gala in New York

Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the Democratic National Committee's annual LGBT Gala in New York next month, the DNC says. DNC Chair Tom Perez says the former vice president will receive the inaugural LGBT hero award for his advocacy on behalf of gays and lesbians at the June 21 dinner.

