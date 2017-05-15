Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT g...

Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT gala in New York

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Biden to headline DNC's annual LGBT gala in New York.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the Democratic National Committee's annual LGBT Gala in New York next month, the DNC says. DNC Chair Tom Perez says the former vice president will receive the inaugural LGBT hero award for his advocacy on behalf of gays and lesbians at the June 21 dinner.

Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
Bernie Sanders was set to headline the event, but DNC insiders fixed it so he couldn't.
Chicago, IL

