Bermuda gay couple clear legal hurdle in fight to wed

Two gay men have been celebrating following a landmark ruling handed down on Friday that paves the way for same-sex marriage here - less than a year after voters in this British Overseas Territory overwhelmingly rejected such unions in a referendum.Winston Godwin, a Bermudian, and his Canadian partner, Greg DeRoche, took their fight for equal rights to the Supreme Court after the Registrar-General rejected their application to marry on the island, arguing that the Human Rights Act took primacy in Bermuda and protected their right to wed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.