Bermuda gay couple clear legal hurdle in fight to wed
Two gay men have been celebrating following a landmark ruling handed down on Friday that paves the way for same-sex marriage here - less than a year after voters in this British Overseas Territory overwhelmingly rejected such unions in a referendum.Winston Godwin, a Bermudian, and his Canadian partner, Greg DeRoche, took their fight for equal rights to the Supreme Court after the Registrar-General rejected their application to marry on the island, arguing that the Human Rights Act took primacy in Bermuda and protected their right to wed.
