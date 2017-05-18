Bangladesh Police Make 27 Arrests at ...

There are 3 comments on the Teen Vogue story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bangladesh Police Make 27 Arrests at Gathering for Gay Men.

The arrests were made earlier today at a community center and the men will reportedly be charged with drug possession after officials claim they discovered illegal drugs during a raid. that while police found condoms and lubricants there in addition to the drugs, the police did not charge them with homosexuality - a crime in Bangladesh - because they didn't observe the men having sex.

vote no gay

Knoxville, TN

#1 9 hrs ago
Now that's the way to do it!

Elroy

Roselle, IL

#2 6 hrs ago
Way to go Bangladesh!

Elroy

Roselle, IL

#3 6 hrs ago
America can learn a lot from Bangladesh when it comes to dealing with queers.

Chicago, IL

