There are on the Teen Vogue story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bangladesh Police Make 27 Arrests at Gathering for Gay Men. In it, Teen Vogue reports that:

The arrests were made earlier today at a community center and the men will reportedly be charged with drug possession after officials claim they discovered illegal drugs during a raid. that while police found condoms and lubricants there in addition to the drugs, the police did not charge them with homosexuality - a crime in Bangladesh - because they didn't observe the men having sex.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Teen Vogue.