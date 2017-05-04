Bangladesh Police Arrest IT Chief Of ...

Bangladesh Police Arrest IT Chief Of Group Blamed For Gay Activists' Deaths

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Towleroad

Chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit Monirul Islam on Tuesday announced that they had apprehended the alleged head of information technology for the al Qaeda-inspired militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, which has been blamed for the brutal hacking of secular bloggers and LGBT rights activists, NBC News reports . Former Secretary of State John Kerry last April called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed, offering support related to the investigation into the violent attack that killed Xulhaz Mannan , a U.S. Embassy employee, a gay rights activist and the editor of Bangladesh's first LGBT magazine Roopbaan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 16 min guest 1,551
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 18 min YoMaMa 5
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 29 min Lou 25,370
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 55 min River Tam 48,449
News Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ... 1 hr Peace Please 26
News Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis... 1 hr Lou 27
News First national tour of a play for young childre... 4 hr Pence of Tides 24
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,531 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC