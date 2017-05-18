Attacks on lesbians a hate crime

Attacks on lesbians a hate crime

There are 2 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attacks on lesbians a hate crime. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

Around September last year, Lerato Moloi was walking in Naledi, Soweto, at night when an unknown man attacked her. She survived and lived to tell her sad tale.

Omar

Mountain View, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
Yawn.
Rainbow Centurions

Alpharetta, GA

#2 12 hrs ago
When the police do nothing; it is likely the police endorse or committed the crime
.
When the church does nothing; it is likely the church endorses or committed the crime
.
With such shabby institutions in charge; perhaps we have the need for Gays to get our own security forces and do it ourselves
.
If Trump is willing to sell $110 BILLION dollars worth of military equipment to the Muslims; he most certainly would sell $110 BILLION dollars worth of military equipment to the Rainbow Centurions to whip homophobic butt
