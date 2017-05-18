Attacks on lesbians a hate crime
There are 2 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attacks on lesbians a hate crime. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:
Around September last year, Lerato Moloi was walking in Naledi, Soweto, at night when an unknown man attacked her. She survived and lived to tell her sad tale.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Yawn.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
When the police do nothing; it is likely the police endorse or committed the crime
.
When the church does nothing; it is likely the church endorses or committed the crime
.
With such shabby institutions in charge; perhaps we have the need for Gays to get our own security forces and do it ourselves
.
If Trump is willing to sell $110 BILLION dollars worth of military equipment to the Muslims; he most certainly would sell $110 BILLION dollars worth of military equipment to the Rainbow Centurions to whip homophobic butt
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|33 min
|Tango
|69,528
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Hammer
|5,932
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|2 hr
|VAW
|189
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,077
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,577
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|322
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|7 hr
|Thomas
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC