Assailants Attack Ukrainian LGBT Activists and Police, Burn Rainbow Flag
There are 3 comments on the Voice of America story from 19 hrs ago, titled Assailants Attack Ukrainian LGBT Activists and Police, Burn Rainbow Flag. In it, Voice of America reports that:
Assailants attacked gay and transgender rights activists and torched a rainbow flag at a small rally in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
|
#2 18 hrs ago
This proves there are LGBT people in Ukraine
.
Now we need to do the same thing in Chechnya
|
#4 15 hrs ago
This article cannot be here, because Ukraine is a fledgling US satellite, and it is overtly overrun with literal, violent fascists.
The media are supposed to be defaming Russia for "concentration camps" for gay men, not defaming putative Western allies for their bigotries.
|
United States
|
#6 2 hrs ago
The Ukrainians don't play that gay sh!t.
Way to go Ukrain!!!
|
|
