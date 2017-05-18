Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted ou...

Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexuality immediately

There are 2 comments on the Watauga Democrat story from 11 hrs ago, titled Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexuality immediately. In it, Watauga Democrat reports that:

Angie Bowie claims she and her late ex-husband David Bowie told each other they were bisexual the first time they ever met. The 67-year-old former model was the first wife of the rock icon and the pair met in London in 1969 after being introduced to one another by their mutual friend, record executive Dr. Calvin Mark Lee.

Bernardo

Rancho Cordova, CA

#1 11 hrs ago
Who cares?
Christian Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#2 6 hrs ago
Male, homophobic closet cases don't care about bisexuals because then females might be involved.
Chicago, IL

