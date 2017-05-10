There are on the New Jersey Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Amid lawsuit, school OKs same-sex prom dates, student club. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

The Buffalo school district says LGBT students will be allowed to bring same-sex dates to prom and form a club at a high school that was accused of discrimination. Superintendent Kriner Cash and Board President Barbara Seals-Nevergold announced the decision Friday, two days after the New York Civil Liberties Union helped a student file a federal lawsuit claiming unequal treatment.

