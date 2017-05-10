Amid lawsuit, school OKs same-sex prom dates, student club
There are 4 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Amid lawsuit, school OKs same-sex prom dates, student club. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
The Buffalo school district says LGBT students will be allowed to bring same-sex dates to prom and form a club at a high school that was accused of discrimination. Superintendent Kriner Cash and Board President Barbara Seals-Nevergold announced the decision Friday, two days after the New York Civil Liberties Union helped a student file a federal lawsuit claiming unequal treatment.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
"The Buffalo school district says LGBT students will be allowed...."
It's not up to the Buffalo school district; it's a matter of law. The school district decided nothing except to avoid a couple million dollars in legal fees for a losing case.
The downside here is that the school district will still presumably be homophobic in lots of other contexts, ones which may be harder to litigate, and that some lgbt rights attorney will have a lot fewer billable hours in the Buffalo area.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
It is up to the school district, they could cancel the prom. It's already happened elsewhere.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
They may cancel their prom equally for all students and they may cancel all their student clubs equally for everyone.
They may not legally cancel only same sex dates to the prom or gay/str8 student clubs.
But let's assume urinating you were correct: Why'd this Buffalo district decide not to be psychosexually ill like you are and okay the same sex prom dates and gay/str8 club? In other words, you closet case homophobes lost either way.
Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
|
#4 3 hrs ago
I just left the bathroom, are you getting excited? I think so. No freaks here though, all shoes are safe.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|30 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,470
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|36 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,491
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|37 min
|Rainbow Kid
|18
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,753
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|frindly
|5,797
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|75
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,600
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|3 hr
|Wondering
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC