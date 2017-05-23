Amherst raises Pride flag

Amherst raises Pride flag

There are 2 comments on the Cape Breton Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Amherst raises Pride flag. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:

Gerard Veldhoven remembers what it was like to show his support for gay rights in the early 1970s and he's amazed at how accepting the community he called home for many years has become. Veldhoven was among the speakers to celebrate the raising of the Pride flag at the opening of Pride Week celebrations in Amherst on Wednesday.

BornGay

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
Have a look at all the old people enjoying themselves at the Rainbow Flag Raising Ceremony
.
That is certainly a sea change from how they were raised decades ago
.
We've come a long long way baby ;o)

The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
Based on most of those people in the photo it could more easily be a white nationalist PFLAG meeting.

Chicago, IL

