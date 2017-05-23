Amherst raises Pride flag
There are 2 comments on the Cape Breton Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Amherst raises Pride flag. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:
Gerard Veldhoven remembers what it was like to show his support for gay rights in the early 1970s and he's amazed at how accepting the community he called home for many years has become. Veldhoven was among the speakers to celebrate the raising of the Pride flag at the opening of Pride Week celebrations in Amherst on Wednesday.
#1 13 hrs ago
Have a look at all the old people enjoying themselves at the Rainbow Flag Raising Ceremony
That is certainly a sea change from how they were raised decades ago
We've come a long long way baby ;o)
#2 12 hrs ago
Based on most of those people in the photo it could more easily be a white nationalist PFLAG meeting.
