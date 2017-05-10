Albania gay rights organizations hold...

Albania gay rights organizations hold annual pride ride

Gay rights organizations in Albania have held their annual pride event without any disturbances, while the country's political opposition prepared for an unrelated national protest in the capital, Tirana. Scores of bikers with multi-colored balloons and flags on Saturday started their mile-long ride passing past a tent pitched by the opposition in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office in downtown Tirana.

