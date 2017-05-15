There are on the New Canaan News-Review story from 10 hrs ago, titled Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human rights post. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

In this March 30, 2012, file photo, Drew Phoenix, left, and his girlfriend, Ellen Robertson, talk about a ballot initiative going before local voters that calls for equal legal protections for gay and transgender residents, in Anchorage, Alaska. The Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, rejected the appointment of Phoenix, a transgender man, to serve on the state's human rights commission.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.