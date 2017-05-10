Activists protesting torture of gay men in Chechnya detained
Russian police officers detain activists carrying boxes with signatures collected to protest the treatment of gay people in Chechnya, to the Prosecutor General's Office in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Several activists were detained in Moscow on Thursday as they prepared to submit signatures they have collected to protest arbitrary detentions and torture of gay men in Chechnya.
