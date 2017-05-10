Activists detained protesting alleged...

Activists detained protesting alleged torture of gay men

Several activists were detained in Moscow on Thursday as they prepared to submit signatures they have collected to protest arbitrary detentions and The abuse was first reported in April by the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which said about 100 suspected gay men were rounded up and tortured, and at least three were killed. The Associated Press separately interviewed two Chechen men who spoke of torture and corroborated the reports.

