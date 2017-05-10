Activists arrested in Moscow after de...

Activists arrested in Moscow after demanding investigation of alleged torture of gay men

There are 1 comment on the KWLM-AM Willmar story from 14 hrs ago, titled Activists arrested in Moscow after demanding investigation of alleged torture of gay men. In it, KWLM-AM Willmar reports that:

Five LGBT activists have been arrested in Moscow as they tried to deliver a petition calling on Russian authorities to investigate the alleged detention and torture of dozens of gay men in Chechnya. One of the activists from the group LGBT Network, Nikita Safranov, spoke to ABC News from inside the police station where he and the four others were being detained.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Squdley

Bladensburg, MD

#1 6 hrs ago
Nice

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 23 min Terra Firma 48,673
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 29 min guest 1,585
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 30 min philemon 5,789
News 4 Texans face federal hate crime charges, accus... 38 min Rainbow Kid 3
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... 41 min nopervs allowed 2
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 47 min Frogface Kate 64
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 1 hr Go Dad 13
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 hr TomInElPaso 25,462
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC