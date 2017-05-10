Activists arrested in Moscow after demanding investigation of alleged torture of gay men
Five LGBT activists have been arrested in Moscow as they tried to deliver a petition calling on Russian authorities to investigate the alleged detention and torture of dozens of gay men in Chechnya.
Five LGBT activists have been arrested in Moscow as they tried to deliver a petition calling on Russian authorities to investigate the alleged detention and torture of dozens of gay men in Chechnya. One of the activists from the group LGBT Network, Nikita Safranov, spoke to ABC News from inside the police station where he and the four others were being detained.
#1
Nice
