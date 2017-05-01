A judge refuses to hear same-sex adop...

A judge refuses to hear same-sex adoption cases 'as a matter of conscience'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

A family court judge in Kentucky is refusing to hear adoption cases involving gay parents "as a matter of conscience" because he believes such households would not serve the best interests of the child. Judge W. Mitchell Nance filed an order recusing himself from any future adoption cases involving "a practicing homosexual."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Respect71 48,267
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 11 min Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer... 16 min Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 18 min American 11
LGBTQ Turkeys 19 min Frankie Rizzo 1
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 20 min Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Supreme Court lets stand California ban on anti... 24 min Xstain Spot Remover 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 51 min Truth 25,375
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 2 hr Big Lou 127
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 11 hr No Surprise 5,679
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 11 hr Frankie Rizzo 32
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC