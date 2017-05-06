A John Waters horror comedy and road trips gone gay
Kathleen Turner plays a homicidal suburban mom in John Waters' delectably campy 1994 classic Serial Mom, which just received a souped-up Blu-ray release! Its just one of the highlights of this edition of our biweekly What To Watch , covering theatrical, home video, and TV/cable/streaming! A lo-fi sci-fi, writer/director/star Ela Thier's dramedy sees Shaina, a historian from the year 2592, time travel back to 2015 and get stranded due to a mishap. Coming from a future, utopian society where all horrible things have been eradicated - war, poverty, sorrow, etc.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|4 min
|The Doctor
|38
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Aquarius-WY
|25,461
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|7
|Maybe Millennials Are Just Realizing That 'God ... (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR...
|7
|Texas Bill Would Let Adoption Agencies Refuse P...
|1 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|No Surprise
|5,722
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|2 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|7
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Terra Firma
|48,489
|first gay experiences (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Red5150
|97
