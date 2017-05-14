a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Ne...

a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepard Smith talks about being gay

There are 1 comment on the Watertown Daily Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepard Smith talks about being gay.

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, usually tight-lipped about his personal life, recently discussed his experience of growing up gay in the conservative South and the effect it had on his career with students at the University of Mississippi's Meek School of Journalism. Smith spoke at his alma mater for about 45 minutes last month, but his comments began to spread nationally last week.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
Nothing to hide except where he works.
Chicago, IL

