a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepard Smith talks about being gay
There are 1 comment on the Watertown Daily Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepard Smith talks about being gay. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, usually tight-lipped about his personal life, recently discussed his experience of growing up gay in the conservative South and the effect it had on his career with students at the University of Mississippi's Meek School of Journalism. Smith spoke at his alma mater for about 45 minutes last month, but his comments began to spread nationally last week.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Nothing to hide except where he works.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|2 min
|Rainbow History
|60
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 min
|Righteous 0ne
|5,859
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,470
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|25 min
|Tre H
|121
|Governor signs Tennessee a natural and ordinary...
|58 min
|Wondering
|3
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|Wondering
|29
|Amid lawsuit, school OKs same-sex prom dates, s...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|16
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,827
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC