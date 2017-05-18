A gay couple have been killed in a homophobic attack
Gerard Argiud and his male partner Jorge Sarmiento, 42, were shot and stabbed by attackers in the community of Tela. "Reports indicate the couple were attacked by several people because of their sexual orientation and position as prominent members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community," the warning r eads.
#3 10 hrs ago
Honduras will take an extended financial hit on this event because travelers don't vacation in bullet-riddled high crime areas infested with psychopathic killers
So tourism will be watching Honduras to see how quickly and effectively they bring the murderers to justice
#4 7 hrs ago
What were these two perverts doing that pissed people off so much?
United States
#5 7 hrs ago
I love reading warm and fuzzy feel good stories like this:)
#6 6 hrs ago
I'm warm and fuzzy
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-54_DrYDb1b4/TjwBKaj...
.
U?
#7 6 hrs ago
According to the news story; they were shot and killed inside their home
#8 1 hr ago
The US, including the person of Hillary Clinton's State Dept., supported a military coup against a democratic government in Honduras, imo, and thus paved the way for this level of anti lgbt violence along with all the anti union violence and all the anti leftist violence there.
