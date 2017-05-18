A gay couple have been killed in a ho...

A gay couple have been killed in a homophobic attack

There are 6 comments on the Gay Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled A gay couple have been killed in a homophobic attack. In it, Gay Times reports that:

Gerard Argiud and his male partner Jorge Sarmiento, 42, were shot and stabbed by attackers in the community of Tela. "Reports indicate the couple were attacked by several people because of their sexual orientation and position as prominent members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community," the warning r eads.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 10 hrs ago
Honduras will take an extended financial hit on this event because travelers don't vacation in bullet-riddled high crime areas infested with psychopathic killers
.
So tourism will be watching Honduras to see how quickly and effectively they bring the murderers to justice

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Remus

Boardman, OR

#4 7 hrs ago
What were these two perverts doing that pissed people off so much?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mr Bookman

United States

#5 7 hrs ago
I love reading warm and fuzzy feel good stories like this:)

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#6 6 hrs ago
Mr Bookman wrote:
I love reading warm and fuzzy feel good stories like this:)
I'm warm and fuzzy
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-54_DrYDb1b4/TjwBKaj...
.
U?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#7 6 hrs ago
Remus wrote:
What were these two perverts doing that pissed people off so much?
According to the news story; they were shot and killed inside their home
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christian Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#8 1 hr ago
The US, including the person of Hillary Clinton's State Dept., supported a military coup against a democratic government in Honduras, imo, and thus paved the way for this level of anti lgbt violence along with all the anti union violence and all the anti leftist violence there.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min Frankie Rizzo 25,551
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 min Eagle 12 329
News Judge opposed to gay adoptions has rule change ... 18 min Christian Taliban 1
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 20 min Christian Taliban 31
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min Frankie Rizzo 49,065
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 42 min Rose_NoHo 6,089
News Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual... 1 hr Christian Taliban 2
News High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv... 3 hr DaveinMass 41
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC