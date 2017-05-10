4 Texans face federal hate crime char...

4 Texans face federal hate crime charges, accused of luring robbery victims in DFW using Grindr

14 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Grindr logo Four Texas men were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on hate crimes charges for allegedly using Grindr - a dating app for gay men - to target victims they intended to rob in a multicity criminal scheme. The men, identified as Cameron Ajiduah, 18; Chancler Encalade, 20; Nigel Garrett, 21 and Anthony Shelton, 19; face charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a firearm.

