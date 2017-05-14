141 arrested in Indonesia over gay se...

141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party

There are 2 comments on the India.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled 141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party. In it, India.com reports that:

Jakarta, May 22 The Indonesian police have arrested 141 men in a raid on a gay sauna here, a day before two men were to be publicly flogged for having sexual relations, the media reported on Monday. Authorities raided what they said was a sex party promoted as "The Wild One", held at a sauna and gym venue in Jakarta's north on Sunday night, the Guardian reported.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oscar

Cleveland, OH

#2 12 hrs ago
Way to go Indonesia!!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Doug

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 9 hrs ago
Indonesia is far ahead of America when it comes to common sense.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min The Troll Stopper 25,592
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 4 min The Troll Stopper 170
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 11 min The Troll Stopper 5,941
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr hardscrabble 362
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,151
News Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To ... 6 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 10
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 7 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 9
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) Sun Frankie Rizzo 69,525
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC