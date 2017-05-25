1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT...

1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in Asia

There are 4 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 11 hrs ago, titled 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in Asia. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

A first-ever ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in Asia. A public caning in Indonesia.

Roy

Mountain View, CA

#2 10 hrs ago
Great picture!

Way to go Indonesia!

Obama X

Port Coquitlam, Canada

#4 2 hrs ago
I approve of this message

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#5 1 hr ago
What? People being beaten for enjoying sex the only way they can? You should be caned for looking at porn! Why should anyone be beaten for consensual sex? It isn't rape!
Terri

Rudy

Mountain View, CA

#6 1 hr ago
TerriB1 wrote:
What? People being beaten for enjoying sex the only way they can?
A man drilling for oil in another man's rectal cavity is not the only way to have sex. Let them go find a woman like normal men do.

