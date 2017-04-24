'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres

'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out annive...

With a headline of "Yep, I'm Gay" on the cover of Time magazine and the same declaration on her sitcom, Ellen DeGeneres made history 20 years ago as the first prime-time lead on network TV to come out, capturing the hearts of supporters gay and straight amid a swirl of hate mail, death threats and, ultimately, dark times on and off the screen.

Dallas

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
Sickening

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#3 7 hrs ago
Gay pride, worldwide!

Dallas

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
Gremlin wrote:
Gay pride, worldwide!
Gayness is perversion worldwide.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,778

Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
Dallas wrote:
<quoted text>
Gayness is perversion worldwide.
Then you must feel very protected in that institutionalized retreat you have been "visiting" for most of your life.

Big Tex

United States

#8 1 hr ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>
Then you must feel very protected in that institutionalized retreat you have been "visiting" for most of your life.
I'd like two punch you right in the nose!!!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,778

Location hidden
#9 40 min ago
Big Tex wrote:
<quoted text>
I'd like two punch you right in the nose!!!
So....soon the Dizzo will start posting. There are so many things you wish you could do with me, but your life and all your personas exist here on the gay threads. Shouldn't you be celebrating some sort of "straight appreciation"?

Big Tex

United States

#10 27 min ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>

So....soon the Dizzo will start posting. There are so many things you wish you could do with me, but your life and all your personas exist here on the gay threads. Shouldn't you be celebrating some sort of "straight appreciation"?
I'd also like two squish your tiny testes!!!
NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,778

Location hidden
#11 14 min ago
Big Tex wrote:
<quoted text>

I'd also like two squish your tiny testes!!!
in other words...you would love to lick my shaved balls and try to.....
Big Tex

United States

#12 7 min ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>
in other words...you would love to lick my shaved balls and try to.....
NO, what I'd really like is two stick a red hot poker up your azz!!!
