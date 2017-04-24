'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres
There are 9 comments on the The Hastings Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres. In it, The Hastings Tribune reports that:
With a headline of "Yep, I'm Gay" on the cover of Time magazine and the same declaration on her sitcom, Ellen DeGeneres made history 20 years ago as the first prime-time lead on network TV to come out, capturing the hearts of supporters gay and straight amid a swirl of hate mail, death threats and, ultimately, dark times on and off the screen.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Sickening
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Gay pride, worldwide!
|
#6 1 hr ago
Gayness is perversion worldwide.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,778
Location hidden
|
#7 1 hr ago
Then you must feel very protected in that institutionalized retreat you have been "visiting" for most of your life.
|
United States
|
#8 1 hr ago
I'd like two punch you right in the nose!!!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,778
Location hidden
|
#9 40 min ago
So....soon the Dizzo will start posting. There are so many things you wish you could do with me, but your life and all your personas exist here on the gay threads. Shouldn't you be celebrating some sort of "straight appreciation"?
|
United States
|
#10 27 min ago
I'd also like two squish your tiny testes!!!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,778
Location hidden
|
#11 14 min ago
in other words...you would love to lick my shaved balls and try to.....
|
United States
|
#12 7 min ago
NO, what I'd really like is two stick a red hot poker up your azz!!!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 min
|Respect71
|48,092
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|barry
|5,602
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|1 hr
|Hamilton Square
|167
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|4 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|87
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|4 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|9
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|Stinky McPoophead
|13,398
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Imprtnrd
|25,305
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC