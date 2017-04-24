There are on the The Hastings Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres. In it, The Hastings Tribune reports that:

With a headline of "Yep, I'm Gay" on the cover of Time magazine and the same declaration on her sitcom, Ellen DeGeneres made history 20 years ago as the first prime-time lead on network TV to come out, capturing the hearts of supporters gay and straight amid a swirl of hate mail, death threats and, ultimately, dark times on and off the screen.

