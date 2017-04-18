Xavier Jugele , Police Officer Killed...

Xavier Jugele , Police Officer Killed in Paris ISIS Attack, Was a Proud Gay Man and LGBT Activist

"He was a simple man who loved his job, and he was really committed to the L.G.B.T. cause," said MikaA l Bucheron, president of Flag , a French association for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender police officers. "He joined the association a few years ago, and he protested with us when there was the homosexual propaganda ban at the Sochi Olympic Games," Mr. Bucheron said.

