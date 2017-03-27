What to Watch: Could North Carolina backtrack affect Texas?
As Texas grapples with whether to embrace a North Carolina-style "bathroom bill," that state is working to water down its own. North Carolina state lawmakers last week approved legislation not fully repealing the law that caused national uproar and costly boycotts of concerts and NCAA sporting events - but taking a big step in that direction.
#1 8 hrs ago
The LGBT has a $917 Billion surplus in the Pink Dollar Budget
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pink_money
Texas has a $6 Billion shortfall in the state budget
Texas can't afford to be sued by the LGBT
but SUE is exactly what LGBT will do if Texas messes with the GAYS
#2 7 hrs ago
ACLU's take on Texas hate mongering:
https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/texas-...
