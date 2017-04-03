What a Wohanka: Yob shouted homophobic abuse at dog walkers on Barnes Common
Wohanka tried to chase the dog walkers off the common 'because he did not want gay men using the common' A man who attacked a dog walker and shouted homophobic abuse at another man 'because he did not want gay men using Barnes Common' has been slapped with a community order. Robbie Wohanka, 29, of Lower Richmond Road in Wandsworth, was convicted of assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words after a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on March 10. He was today sentenced to an 18-month community order and told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after abusing his victims in March and April 2016.
