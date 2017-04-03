What a Wohanka: Yob shouted homophobi...

What a Wohanka: Yob shouted homophobic abuse at dog walkers on Barnes Common

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

Wohanka tried to chase the dog walkers off the common 'because he did not want gay men using the common' A man who attacked a dog walker and shouted homophobic abuse at another man 'because he did not want gay men using Barnes Common' has been slapped with a community order. Robbie Wohanka, 29, of Lower Richmond Road in Wandsworth, was convicted of assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words after a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on March 10. He was today sentenced to an 18-month community order and told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after abusing his victims in March and April 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 35 min Lesa 25,415
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Terra Firma 46,716
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 3 hr cpeter1313 74
News Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias 3 hr Rainbow Kid News 2
News Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr... 4 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr Rainbow Kid 5,461
News The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as g... 7 hr Aspirin Between M... 15
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 8 hr Wondering 195
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC