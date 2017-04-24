US Holocaust Museum condemns reported persecution of gay men in Chechnya
The Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported earlier this month that at least 100 gay men had been arrested and three were killed in Chechnya. The US Holocaust Memorial Museum said it was "deeply concerned" about recent reports that the Chechnyan government is persecuting gay men.
