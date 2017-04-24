US Holocaust Museum condemns reported...

US Holocaust Museum condemns reported persecution of gay men in Chechnya

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported earlier this month that at least 100 gay men had been arrested and three were killed in Chechnya. The US Holocaust Memorial Museum said it was "deeply concerned" about recent reports that the Chechnyan government is persecuting gay men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min Rose_NoHo 5,618
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 17 min Rose_NoHo 170
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 32 min guest 1,503
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 41 min Wondering 48,120
News Blood donation restrictions for gay men 'discri... 1 hr Howerton 10
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 1 hr Howerton 11
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 13,403
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Wondering 25,309
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC