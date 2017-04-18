United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oeessentiala mobility device on honeymoon
There are 9 comments on the Gay Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oeessentiala mobility device on honeymoon. In it, Gay Times reports that:
A same-sex couple's honeymoon was ruined after United Airlines refused to allow a mobility device to be taken on board. Trey Harris suffers from spondylitis, a type of autoimmune spinal arthritis that makes it difficult for him to walk, and uses a Segway mini-pro as a mobility aid to help him get around when he needs it.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Obviously United Airlines has been hijacked by republican dumbasses
.
Management needs to do some house cleaning
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,536
Kansas City, MO.
|
#3 10 hrs ago
NEVER fly United Air Lines! They have way to many issues!!
|
#4 9 hrs ago
I don't know about the situation with the cello or the situation with this Segway, but that doctor who got dragged off appeared to be completely insane (not that exchanging scrips for sex with male patients is _necessarily_ crazy, as long as you don't value your medical license.)
United had already removed him from the plane to make room for their traveling flight crew, and he _snuck back on_ again after that and then refused to leave._That's_ when they dragged him The clickbait media staffed by stupid re writers doesn't like to dwell on relevant facts...it's too much effort.
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,352
|
#5 9 hrs ago
That was AFTER they broke his nose and knocked out his front teeth. You appear bright enough to stick around and have your acuser beat the fudge out of your ass, the doctor was smarter than that. He escaped further beating.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Your last sentence, in particular, makes no sense. You don't escape further "beating" by going back on the plane after the "beating." That would not be "smarter" either on the sex for drugs doctor's part or on your part.
Where's the video of the _second_ removal, if that's not the removal we're seeing?
(He fell onto an armrest, imo. They did drag him, though. His claims have that air of ambulance chasing - a "significant" concussion; he will need "reconstructive surgery" [dental implants]; it was "more traumatic" than escaping Saigon. Even "broken nose" is a spectrum. Of course it's clear that whatever the facts that United simply needed to up the financial inducements rather than call in some roid Chicago airline police.)
|
#7 4 hrs ago
The airline will settle with this lawyer out of court due to the general tweet outrage, but if I were the airline's attorney preparing for that negotiation I would search for every civil action this professional poker player doctor has been involved in for the past two decades, and verify with whatever hospital that the doctor was formally scheduled to "see patients" the following day.
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,352
|
#8 2 hrs ago
As the complainants attorney I'd look you right in the eyes before walking out the door and tell you,
"We will see you in court".
The LAST THING the city of Chicago and United Airlines want to do is be forced to appear in court for some more publicity. That would, without a doubt result in more $$$ being awarded.
As to the Doctor rendering the airplane it was no doubt an attempt to make certain there were witnesses beyond whatever gestapo and airline employees were surrounding the exit.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
I just posted that the airline will settle, cretin. "Complainant" is the wrong word. You don't know the terms. I suggest avoiding the use of words whose meanings you don't understand.
You did not explain how in your addled post the sex for drugs doctor avoided further "beating" by going back _onto_ the plane. That was your idiot post #5.
He fell onto an armrest. His claims are ambulancely over dramatized. He will get a large settlement, however.
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,352
|
#10 2 hrs ago
You really should try Metamucil for whatever problem you've got going on at your place. You're full of sh it.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Respect71
|47,756
|Jade has passed
|8 min
|Happy1
|7
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|25,963
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|1 hr
|Simran
|80
|Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra...
|1 hr
|Davis
|4
|JayBird NE is a habitual liar
|2 hr
|Davis
|2
|Turkey season opening day
|2 hr
|Gobble Gobble
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC