There are on the Gay Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled United Airlines bars gay man from taking a oeessentiala mobility device on honeymoon. In it, Gay Times reports that:

A same-sex couple's honeymoon was ruined after United Airlines refused to allow a mobility device to be taken on board. Trey Harris suffers from spondylitis, a type of autoimmune spinal arthritis that makes it difficult for him to walk, and uses a Segway mini-pro as a mobility aid to help him get around when he needs it.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.