Trump's Army secretary nominee hit wi...

Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusations of 'Islamophobia'

There are 2 comments on the Washington Examiner story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusations of 'Islamophobia'. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

President Trump's nominee for Army secretary faces charges of "Islamophobia" from a Muslim civil rights group that could complicate his Senate confirmation. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which bills itself as the country's largest Muslim civil rights, said this week that Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green should be rejected as the Army's top civilian for disparaging comments he made to a Tea Party group last year, including claims that public school students are being indoctrinated with Islam by textbooks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 6 hrs ago
Just being a Tennessee republican is an impeachable offense
.
Now this ..... ;o)

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 5 hrs ago
Wow, a new phobia. My favorite: phobophobia

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min TomInElPaso 47,619
News Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr... 23 min bohart 33
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 51 min George_Jeffersen 25,826
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 1 hr Rick Perry s Closet 21
News Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians... 1 hr Ms Sassy 7
News Joe Biden condemns gay Chechnya arrests 1 hr Rick Perry s Closet 3
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 1 hr cubeshaker 61,385
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 21 hr Frankie Rizzo 64
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,909 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC