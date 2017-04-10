Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusations of 'Islamophobia'
There are 2 comments on the Washington Examiner story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusations of 'Islamophobia'.
President Trump's nominee for Army secretary faces charges of "Islamophobia" from a Muslim civil rights group that could complicate his Senate confirmation. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which bills itself as the country's largest Muslim civil rights, said this week that Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green should be rejected as the Army's top civilian for disparaging comments he made to a Tea Party group last year, including claims that public school students are being indoctrinated with Islam by textbooks.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Just being a Tennessee republican is an impeachable offense
.
Now this ..... ;o)
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Wow, a new phobia. My favorite: phobophobia
|
