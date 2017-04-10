There are on the Washington Examiner story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusations of 'Islamophobia'. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

President Trump's nominee for Army secretary faces charges of "Islamophobia" from a Muslim civil rights group that could complicate his Senate confirmation. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which bills itself as the country's largest Muslim civil rights, said this week that Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green should be rejected as the Army's top civilian for disparaging comments he made to a Tea Party group last year, including claims that public school students are being indoctrinated with Islam by textbooks.

