Trump tries again to name an Army chief but draws ire of LGBT, Muslim groups
President Donald Trump's first choice to lead the Army dropped out, citing business conflicts, and his second choice isn't faring much better. Mark Green, a Tennessee state senator and former flight surgeon, is facing strong opposition from civil rights groups, which cite his anti-LGBT legislative record, and Muslim-American groups, which are alarmed by comments they say are Islamophobic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|The Troll Stopper
|25,910
|9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f...
|9 min
|Spread the Virus
|18
|Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr...
|35 min
|Buy Bull BS
|39
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|1 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|65
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|47,689
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|3 hr
|John Deer
|6
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|4 hr
|Entymological Tim...
|1
|Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians...
|4 hr
|Entymological Tim...
|14
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC