Trey Pearson releases first music video since coming out as a gay Christian rock star
Artist Trey Pearson hugs a man in a final scene from the music video of his new single, "Silver Horizon." Screenshot from YouTube This past year has given Trey Pearson "a lot to write about" in his songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|guest
|1,370
|Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr...
|2 min
|Truth
|16
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Terra Firma
|46,824
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 min
|Truth
|209
|High court may re-examine Civil Rights Act afte...
|5 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|8 min
|Moishey Levy
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 min
|River Tam
|25,425
|rainbow flag
|20 min
|Festus
|32
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC