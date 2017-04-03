Trey Pearson releases first music vid...

Trey Pearson releases first music video since coming out as a gay Christian rock star

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Artist Trey Pearson hugs a man in a final scene from the music video of his new single, "Silver Horizon." Screenshot from YouTube This past year has given Trey Pearson "a lot to write about" in his songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 min guest 1,370
News Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr... 2 min Truth 16
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Terra Firma 46,824
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 4 min Truth 209
News High court may re-examine Civil Rights Act afte... 5 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 8 min Moishey Levy 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min River Tam 25,425
News rainbow flag 20 min Festus 32
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC