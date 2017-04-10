Top StoryRussia asked to end alleged killings of gays in Chechnya
There are 1 comment on the WSET-TV Lynchburg story from 14 hrs ago, titled Top StoryRussia asked to end alleged killings of gays in Chechnya.
People protest outside the Russian Embassy in London, following reports of the torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya, Wednesday April 12, 2017. The United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights called upon the Russian government in a statement "to put an end to the persecution of people perceived to be gay or bisexual, while Chechen authorities denied the reports, and spokesman for leader Ramzan Kadyrov insisted there were no gay people in Chechnya.
#1 12 hrs ago
News from charmingly, and aptly, named "Lynchburg" concerning human rights. Right.
