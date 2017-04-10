Top StoryRussia asked to end alleged ...

Top StoryRussia asked to end alleged killings of gays in Chechnya

There are 1 comment on the WSET-TV Lynchburg story from 14 hrs ago, titled Top StoryRussia asked to end alleged killings of gays in Chechnya. In it, WSET-TV Lynchburg reports that:

People protest outside the Russian Embassy in London, following reports of the torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya, Wednesday April 12, 2017. The United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights called upon the Russian government in a statement "to put an end to the persecution of people perceived to be gay or bisexual, while Chechen authorities denied the reports, and spokesman for leader Ramzan Kadyrov insisted there were no gay people in Chechnya.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSET-TV Lynchburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
News from charmingly, and aptly, named "Lynchburg" concerning human rights. Right.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 30 min Sam 1,413
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 34 min Lou 25,749
News NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing... 1 hr Wondering 25
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 47,413
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... 3 hr Safe Space Snowfl... 5
News Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma... 7 hr The Troll Stopper 16
News Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr... 7 hr The Troll Stopper 26
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 12 hr Barney 37
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC