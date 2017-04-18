There are on the York Press story from Yesterday, titled Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to say gay sex is not a sin. In it, York Press reports that:

Tim Farron's failure to state gay sex is not a sin is "pretty offensive" and will anger many people, MPs have said. The Liberal Democrat leader was challenged over his stance after The Observer reported he failed to fully answer questions about gay sex when asked.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at York Press.