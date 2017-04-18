Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for fa...

Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to say gay sex is not a sin

There are 11 comments on the York Press story from Yesterday, titled Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to say gay sex is not a sin.

Tim Farron's failure to state gay sex is not a sin is "pretty offensive" and will anger many people, MPs have said. The Liberal Democrat leader was challenged over his stance after The Observer reported he failed to fully answer questions about gay sex when asked.

Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Yesterday
Apparently Tim Farrow is smarter than the average MP
.
Here's the Straight People's Sin list:
**********
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me
.
2. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain
.
3. Thou shalt keep holy the sabbath day
.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother
.
5. Thou shalt not kill
.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery
.
7. Thou shalt not steal
.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor
.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife
.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods
**********
Shame on the straight people for making new sins up just to be mean ugly bad and nasty to LGBTs

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 Yesterday
That is not the list, it's just the big 10.

Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#4 23 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

That is not the list, it's just the big 10.
Lets be practical; hon
.
After 2000 years of experience with the our 10 sin list for straighties;
.
We the People of the Gay Master Race have come to the conclusion that 10 sins is more than straighties can handle

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 23 hrs ago
Gay Peace on Earth wrote:
<quoted text>

Lets be practical; hon
.
After 2000 years of experience with the our 10 sin list for straighties;
.
We the People of the Gay Master Race have come to the conclusion that 10 sins is more than straighties can handle
It isn't limited to "straighties."

Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#6 22 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

It isn't limited to "straighties."
King James knows who it limits
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
.
Now you know :o)

Rainbow Kid

Memphis, TN

#7 22 hrs ago
Gay Peace on Earth wrote:
<quoted text>

King James knows who it limits
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
.
Now you know :o)
Male queers suck!!!

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#8 22 hrs ago
Rainbow Troll wrote:
<quoted text>

Male queers suck!!!
and you don't?

Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#9 21 hrs ago
The pretend ally, Farron, did reply with a not very veiled buybull verse from Mathew about "stick in the rock." As usual the journalists can't think to notice an odd phrase and consider what it means.

It wouldn't really matter if gay sex were a "sin," so long as the psychosexually ill homophobes would speak and act the same way about the "sins" of everyone taking the lawd's name in vain or divorcing or co habitating or having sex absent marriage.

But they don't treat all "sins" equally, of course, the point of their psychosexual hypocrisy.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#10 7 hrs ago
Trump s Birtherexorcism wrote:
It wouldn't really matter if gay sex were a "sin," so long as the psychosexually ill homophobes would speak and act the same way about the "sins" of everyone taking the lawd's name in vain or divorcing or co habitating or having sex absent marriage.
Gays are as guilty of that as anyone is. What's your point?

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,182

Location hidden
#11 5 hrs ago
fakeRainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

Male queers suck!!!
Thank Goodness!

Apoca Lips

Alpharetta, GA

#12 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

Gays are as guilty of that as anyone is. What's your point?


No; hon

In America a victimized gay is innocent until prayed guilty by a jury of republican hypocrites
