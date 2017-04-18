Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to say gay sex is not a sin
There are 11 comments on the York Press story from Yesterday, titled Tim Farron - pretty offensive' for failing to say gay sex is not a sin. In it, York Press reports that:
Tim Farron's failure to state gay sex is not a sin is "pretty offensive" and will anger many people, MPs have said. The Liberal Democrat leader was challenged over his stance after The Observer reported he failed to fully answer questions about gay sex when asked.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at York Press.
|
#1 Yesterday
Apparently Tim Farrow is smarter than the average MP
.
Here's the Straight People's Sin list:
**********
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other Gods before me
.
2. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain
.
3. Thou shalt keep holy the sabbath day
.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother
.
5. Thou shalt not kill
.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery
.
7. Thou shalt not steal
.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor
.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife
.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods
**********
Shame on the straight people for making new sins up just to be mean ugly bad and nasty to LGBTs
|
#2 Yesterday
That is not the list, it's just the big 10.
|
#4 23 hrs ago
Lets be practical; hon
.
After 2000 years of experience with the our 10 sin list for straighties;
.
We the People of the Gay Master Race have come to the conclusion that 10 sins is more than straighties can handle
|
#5 23 hrs ago
It isn't limited to "straighties."
|
#6 22 hrs ago
King James knows who it limits
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
.
Now you know :o)
|
#7 22 hrs ago
Male queers suck!!!
|
#8 22 hrs ago
and you don't?
|
#9 21 hrs ago
The pretend ally, Farron, did reply with a not very veiled buybull verse from Mathew about "stick in the rock." As usual the journalists can't think to notice an odd phrase and consider what it means.
It wouldn't really matter if gay sex were a "sin," so long as the psychosexually ill homophobes would speak and act the same way about the "sins" of everyone taking the lawd's name in vain or divorcing or co habitating or having sex absent marriage.
But they don't treat all "sins" equally, of course, the point of their psychosexual hypocrisy.
|
#10 7 hrs ago
Gays are as guilty of that as anyone is. What's your point?
|
Since: Apr 09
21,182
Location hidden
|
#11 5 hrs ago
Thank Goodness!
|
#12 1 hr ago
No; hon
In America a victimized gay is innocent until prayed guilty by a jury of republican hypocrites
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|10 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,374
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|29 min
|SaviorSelf
|167
|Sex Video Behind Gay Crackdown in South Korean ...
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t... (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|SaviorSelf
|41
|Court allows Chicago church to fire gay worker ...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|14
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|1,477
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|47,997
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Lou
|26,108
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC