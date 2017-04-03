The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman come...

The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as gay on Twitter -...

There are 13 comments on the Mirror.co.uk story from 23 hrs ago, titled The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as gay on Twitter -.... In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:

The Walking Dead star, who plays Kingdom member Daniel in the long-running series, took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news. "I'm #OUTandPROUD #LGBT.

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
Okay, before the eternally hovering homophobes get overly excited, he is more butch in that photo than in most of his available ones.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 13 hrs ago
I don't care who he 'is.' I can't understand the shows popularity either. He does seem to have an inflated ego though. Change the world.......BWAHAHAHA!

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
I don't care who he 'is.' I can't understand the shows popularity either. He does seem to have an inflated ego though. Change the world.......BWAHAHAHA!
You're saying you'd like to urinate upon his person.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 13 hrs ago
Baptistism by Proxy wrote:
You're saying you'd like to urinate upon his person.
You get freakier by the hour.

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#5 12 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
You get freakier by the hour.
But I'm not the one who urinates on male stranger's shoes in mensrooms. That's you...or at least that's what you'd have us believe.

My freakiness - taking in way too much ice cream and taking in way too much live, unamplified music, pales in comparison.

I shudder to think what other homosexually coded behaviors you could fill my head with.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#6 12 hrs ago
Baptistism by Proxy wrote:
But I'm not the one who urinates on male stranger's shoes in mensrooms. That's you...or at least that's what you'd have us believe.

My freakiness - taking in way too much ice cream and taking in way too much live, unamplified music, pales in comparison.

I shudder to think what other homosexually coded behaviors you could fill my head with.
In your head anything is possible. Creepy.

Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#7 12 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
In your head anything is possible. Creepy.
Yet you were the one who proudly dredged up the notion of you pissing on another male. I'm only saying that didn't actually happen. It's psychologically very real for you, but that's not to say anything like what you claim about your pissing on another male in a public restroom literally happened.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#8 12 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
I don't care who he 'is.' I can't understand the shows popularity either. He does seem to have an inflated ego though. Change the world.......BWAHAHAHA!
Dan (a wonderful person; by the way) didn't inflate anything; hon
.
LGBT is found in 83% of the world's population
.
Here is undeniable graphic proof so simple that even you can understand it without help ;o)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/common...
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#9 12 hrs ago
Baptistism by Proxy wrote:
Yet you were the one who proudly dredged up the notion of you pissing on another male. I'm only saying that didn't actually happen. It's psychologically very real for you, but that's not to say anything like what you claim about your pissing on another male in a public restroom literally happened.
You're one creepy person. That's why I call you the Philly Freak.
Baptistism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#10 12 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
You're one creepy person. That's why I call you the Philly Freak.
Says the publicly attack-urinating homophobe....

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#11 12 hrs ago
Baptistism by Proxy wrote:
Says the publicly attack-urinating homophobe....
You betcha.

The Troll Stopper

Salem, VA

#12 8 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
You betcha.
So you admit to being a sociopath with an irrational fear of the LGBT community, then. Got it.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#13 17 min ago
The Troll Stopper wrote:
So you admit to being a sociopath with an irrational fear of the LGBT community, then. Got it.
Hope there is a cure for it.
Chicago, IL

