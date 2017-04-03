The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as gay on Twitter -...
There are 13 comments on the Mirror.co.uk story from 23 hrs ago, titled The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as gay on Twitter -.... In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:
The Walking Dead star, who plays Kingdom member Daniel in the long-running series, took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news. "I'm #OUTandPROUD #LGBT.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Okay, before the eternally hovering homophobes get overly excited, he is more butch in that photo than in most of his available ones.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
I don't care who he 'is.' I can't understand the shows popularity either. He does seem to have an inflated ego though. Change the world.......BWAHAHAHA!
|
#3 13 hrs ago
You're saying you'd like to urinate upon his person.
|
#4 13 hrs ago
You get freakier by the hour.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
But I'm not the one who urinates on male stranger's shoes in mensrooms. That's you...or at least that's what you'd have us believe.
My freakiness - taking in way too much ice cream and taking in way too much live, unamplified music, pales in comparison.
I shudder to think what other homosexually coded behaviors you could fill my head with.
|
#6 12 hrs ago
In your head anything is possible. Creepy.
|
#7 12 hrs ago
Yet you were the one who proudly dredged up the notion of you pissing on another male. I'm only saying that didn't actually happen. It's psychologically very real for you, but that's not to say anything like what you claim about your pissing on another male in a public restroom literally happened.
|
#8 12 hrs ago
Dan (a wonderful person; by the way) didn't inflate anything; hon
.
LGBT is found in 83% of the world's population
.
Here is undeniable graphic proof so simple that even you can understand it without help ;o)
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/common...
|
#9 12 hrs ago
You're one creepy person. That's why I call you the Philly Freak.
|
#10 12 hrs ago
Says the publicly attack-urinating homophobe....
|
#11 12 hrs ago
You betcha.
|
#12 8 hrs ago
So you admit to being a sociopath with an irrational fear of the LGBT community, then. Got it.
|
#13 17 min ago
Hope there is a cure for it.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|7 min
|Just Think
|5,436
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Wondering
|46,644
|Lesbian pastor, United Methodist Church agree t... (Aug '16)
|15 min
|Wondering
|27
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|191
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,387
|needing an honest opinion...
|5 hr
|drod113
|5
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|6 hr
|Huge Johnny
|70
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC