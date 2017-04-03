There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 20 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ruling is 'game changer'. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

The Latest on a federal appeals court in Chicago ruling the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination : The lawyer for an Indiana teacher who has won a federal appeals court ruling protecting LGBT employees from workplace discrimination says the decision is a "game changer" for lesbian and gay workers. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled Tuesday in a case brought by Kimberly Hively alleging Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend didn't hire her full-time because she's a lesbian.

