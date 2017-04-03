The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ru...

The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ruling is 'game changer'

There are 4 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 20 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Lawyer: LGBT work bias ruling is 'game changer'.

The Latest on a federal appeals court in Chicago ruling the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination : The lawyer for an Indiana teacher who has won a federal appeals court ruling protecting LGBT employees from workplace discrimination says the decision is a "game changer" for lesbian and gay workers. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled Tuesday in a case brought by Kimberly Hively alleging Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend didn't hire her full-time because she's a lesbian.

Aspirin Between My Legos

Philadelphia, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
Well if the Supreme Court doesn't uphold the Indiana area decision then this decision will be a game changer in the way that Hawaii's Supreme Court okaying marriage equality was a game changer. Except it happened about four decades early and came to nothing visible during that time.
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#2 11 hrs ago
No one really wants perverts and maladjusted idiots teaching their children, except other perverts and maladjusted idiots.

Judged:

3

3

3

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,041

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
No one really wants perverts and maladjusted idiots teaching their children, except other perverts and maladjusted idiots.
no worries...I'm sure they won't let you be a teacher.

Judged:

4

3

2

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 7 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
No one really wants perverts and maladjusted idiots teaching their children, except other perverts and maladjusted idiots.
You have children?
