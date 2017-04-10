The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender C...

The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant on 'Survivor' Has Been Fired from His Job

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Towleroad

Jeff Varner, the gay Survivor: Game Changers contestant who outed fellow contestant Zeke Smith as transgender at this week's Tribal Council, has been fired from his job as a result of the fallout from the show. Varner spent Thursday on often-emotional interviews with national news media, including ETonline and People magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... 4 min The Golden Ruler 15
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min cpeter1313 47,521
News 1,100 strangers showed up at his home for sex. ... 41 min Zebart 7
JayBird NE 1 hr CAP MERICA 2
News Putin Flack Denies Torture, Murder of Gay Men i... 1 hr Zebart 3
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... 1 hr Zebart 3
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 13,341
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 2 hr CAP MERICA 64
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Truth 25,786
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,691 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC