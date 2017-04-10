The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant on 'Survivor' Has Been Fired from His Job
Jeff Varner, the gay Survivor: Game Changers contestant who outed fellow contestant Zeke Smith as transgender at this week's Tribal Council, has been fired from his job as a result of the fallout from the show. Varner spent Thursday on often-emotional interviews with national news media, including ETonline and People magazine.
