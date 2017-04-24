There are on the MyHighPlains.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled The first 100 days in LGBT rights. In it, MyHighPlains.com reports that:

Even before US President Donald Trump took office, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans feared his administration would roll back gains they made in the Obama administration. Now, 100 days into Trump's presidency, advocacy groups say their concerns have been realized through Cabinet appointments and policy decisions that undermine civil rights for LGBT Americans.

