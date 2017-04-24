The first 100 days in LGBT rights
There are 2 comments on the MyHighPlains.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled The first 100 days in LGBT rights.
Even before US President Donald Trump took office, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans feared his administration would roll back gains they made in the Obama administration. Now, 100 days into Trump's presidency, advocacy groups say their concerns have been realized through Cabinet appointments and policy decisions that undermine civil rights for LGBT Americans.
#1 2 hrs ago
"Gays for Trump," all six sick of them, want war with N. Korea more than some silly employment protections of whatever.
#2 2 hrs ago
Or "or whatever."
