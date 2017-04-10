The 7th Circuit's Landmark Anti-Gay Discrimination Ruling
On April 4, 2017, an en banc decision in Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College , the Seventh Circuit became the first federal Court of Appeals to hold that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
