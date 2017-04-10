There are on the Houston Chronicle story from 12 hrs ago, titled Texas man sued in shocking attack on lesbian couple. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

David Strickland , a 30-year-old from Helotes, was convicted in September 2016 in the rape and shooting of Mary Kristene Chapa, 18, and her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, 19, who were tied up, stripped and shot in a Corpus Christi park in June 2012. Olgin died at the scene and Chapa survived.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.