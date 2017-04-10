Texas man sued in shocking attack on lesbian couple
There are 2 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 12 hrs ago, titled Texas man sued in shocking attack on lesbian couple. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:
David Strickland , a 30-year-old from Helotes, was convicted in September 2016 in the rape and shooting of Mary Kristene Chapa, 18, and her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, 19, who were tied up, stripped and shot in a Corpus Christi park in June 2012. Olgin died at the scene and Chapa survived.
#1 9 hrs ago
How in the heck did this guy manage to lie dormant and undiagnosed for 30 years before cutting loose on society like a bomb?
#2 8 hrs ago
In that state he was probably approved of for his views and activities until he was caught littering a Corpus Christi park in 2012._That_ sort of thing will not be tolerated.
BTW, she has a dodgy, right wing sounding lawyer, and has a difficult case to argue against her perpetrator's father, imo. Presumably her perpetrator would not have much in the way of assets at this point.
