Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marriage licenses

There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from 4 hrs ago, titled Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marriage licenses.

A bill allowing county judges and other officials to refuse to issue licenses for same-sex marriages because of religious objections is headed to the full Texas Senate.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 4 hrs ago
Hate crime! Hate Crime!
.
How long do they think they can get away with THAT before the feds come and padlock the courthouse doors?

Chicago, IL

