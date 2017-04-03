Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marriage licenses
There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from 4 hrs ago, titled Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marriage licenses. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:
A bill allowing county judges and other officials to refuse to issue licenses for same-sex marriages because of religious objections is headed to the full Texas Senate.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Hate crime! Hate Crime!
.
How long do they think they can get away with THAT before the feds come and padlock the courthouse doors?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|35 min
|Lesa
|25,415
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|46,716
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|74
|Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias
|3 hr
|Rainbow Kid News
|2
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|5,461
|The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman comes out as g...
|7 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|15
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|8 hr
|Wondering
|195
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC