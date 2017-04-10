Texas bill allows recusals for issuin...

Texas bill allows recusals for issuing gay marriage licenses

Legislators in the nation's largest conservative state of Texas sought Tuesday to chip away at the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage, voting to let county judges and other elected officials recuse themselves from issuing marriage licenses if they have personal religious objections. The bill won preliminary approval in the Senate 21-10, with full Republican support and all but one Democrat opposing it.

