Texas bill allows recusals for issuing gay marriage licenses
Legislators in the nation's largest conservative state of Texas sought Tuesday to chip away at the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage, voting to let county judges and other elected officials recuse themselves from issuing marriage licenses if they have personal religious objections. The bill won preliminary approval in the Senate 21-10, with full Republican support and all but one Democrat opposing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|cpeter1313
|47,261
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 min
|EdmondWA
|5,524
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|14 min
|Jonah1
|25,693
|Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teena...
|19 min
|Shanon
|7
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|26 min
|Wondering
|62
|Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil...
|28 min
|Wondering
|12
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|30 min
|Wondering
|6
|NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing...
|2 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|21
|Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ...
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC