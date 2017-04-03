Sioux City police add LGBTQ liaison to force
The department announced Wednesday Officer Brooke Davies has taken the position to promote communication and cooperation between the police and individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning.
