Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in violent raid
There are 7 comments on the Jerusalem Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in violent raid. In it, Jerusalem Post reports that:
Exiled Iranians protest against executions and stonings in Iran during a demonstration on December 10, 2013 in Berlin. ) The Islamic Republic of Iran arrested more than 30 men who are believed to be gay at a private party last week in the Esfahan province.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
And Queers say everything is cool as long as it's not Christians.
Shows how mentally disturbed they really are.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,774
Location hidden
|
#6 1 hr ago
After four post removals (going on five), a faux Christian should consider that his challenged social/mental stability need be trusted to his therapist, and not his morphing from username/location.
|
United States
|
#7 1 hr ago
I hate queers, especially you!!!
|
#8 39 min ago
Haven't you died of AIDS yet Queer?
|
#9 38 min ago
Bet you're spending your last days having sex with unsuspecting little boys.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,774
Location hidden
|
#10 23 min ago
Wow, Gary/Perry/Teddy, so much anger. I'd suggest sex as a release, but evidently even you own hand can't locate that tiny penis encased in rolls of flab! Work on your snarky posts. You are living on a gay forum.
|
United States
|
#11 18 min ago
It pains me to read the illiterate posts of the gaytards, just pains me!!!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Lou
|26,042
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|20 min
|Miss Norris
|5,556
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|28 min
|TomInElPaso
|47,849
|Health care lobby pushes back on Hawaii LGBT fe...
|1 hr
|Gays Run the World
|1
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,364
|9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f...
|2 hr
|Concerned Dad
|24
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|7 hr
|huntcoyotes
|102
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC