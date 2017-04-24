Sex Video Behind Gay Crackdown in South Korean Military?
There are 5 comments on the Advocate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sex Video Behind Gay Crackdown in South Korean Military?. In it, Advocate reports that:
Advocacy groups in South Korea claim military officials are trying to weed out gay soldiers after a sex video of two male servicemembers appeared on the internet earlier this year. Gay and bisexual men are allowed to serve in South Korea's military, but homosexual activity is banned and includes punishments of up to two years in prison.
#1 11 hrs ago
So while America's military protects South Korea in the shadow of another republican government financial collapse .....
and
North Korea's armies march in neat rows in perfect precision showing off the latest in Russian armament .....
South Korea's military watches LGBT porn
Says a lot about priorities
#2 11 hrs ago
And Korean LGBTQ.
#3 11 hrs ago
Really can't blame them; Frankie
Which had you rather watch in hot porn action?
South Korean hotties? or Kim Dynasty-ono smooching Trump-daddy?
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,546
Kansas City, MO.
#4 10 hrs ago
And all this time, they had people thinking North Korea was their "threat"
#5 5 hrs ago
The two were starring in it. How in the world can you not get that prime fact straight?
