Sex Video Behind Gay Crackdown in South Korean Military?

There are 5 comments on the Advocate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sex Video Behind Gay Crackdown in South Korean Military?. In it, Advocate reports that:

Advocacy groups in South Korea claim military officials are trying to weed out gay soldiers after a sex video of two male servicemembers appeared on the internet earlier this year. Gay and bisexual men are allowed to serve in South Korea's military, but homosexual activity is banned and includes punishments of up to two years in prison.

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
So while America's military protects South Korea in the shadow of another republican government financial collapse .....
.
and
.
North Korea's armies march in neat rows in perfect precision showing off the latest in Russian armament .....
.
South Korea's military watches LGBT porn
.
Says a lot about priorities

Judged:

1

1

1

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
So while America's military protects South Korea in the shadow of another republican government financial collapse .....
.
and
.
North Korea's armies march in neat rows in perfect precision showing off the latest in Russian armament .....
.
South Korea's military watches LGBT porn
.
Says a lot about priorities
And Korean LGBTQ.
Apoca Lips

Alpharetta, GA

#3 11 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

And Korean LGBTQ.
Really can't blame them; Frankie
.
Which had you rather watch in hot porn action?
.
South Korean hotties? or Kim Dynasty-ono smooching Trump-daddy?

Judged:

1

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,546

Kansas City, MO.

#4 10 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
So while America's military protects South Korea in the shadow of another republican government financial collapse .....
.
and
.
North Korea's armies march in neat rows in perfect precision showing off the latest in Russian armament .....
.
South Korea's military watches LGBT porn
.
Says a lot about priorities
And all this time, they had people thinking North Korea was their "threat"

Judged:

2

1

1

Mitt s Santorum Slippage

Philadelphia, PA

#5 5 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
<quoted text>
South Korea's military watches LGBT porn
The two were starring in it. How in the world can you not get that prime fact straight?
