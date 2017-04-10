Senators: Millennial views bridge som...

Senators: Millennial views bridge some partisan differences

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

When Nebraska's youngest legislators formed a bipartisan coalition focused on building an economy that would keep college graduates from leaving the state, they figured their shared experiences as millennials would be stronger than the party differences that divide them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Wondering 25,846
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Truth 47,629
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 9 min Wondering 22
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 28 min June VanDerMark 13,350
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 51 min guest 1,429
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 3 hr PayupSucka 24
News 9 gay sex scenes that left television viewers f... 5 hr Passin Thru 4
News Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians... 13 hr Rick Perry s Closet 9
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... Sat Frankie Rizzo 64
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC