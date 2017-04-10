Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex marriage licenses
Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex marriage licenses
Legislation authored by State Sen. Brian Birdwell that would allow county clerks in Texas to decline to issue same-sex marriage licenses if it conflicts with their religious beliefs was tentatively approved Tuesday by the Texas Senate.
#1 11 hrs ago
He's just upset because gay men avoid him
.
po'thang
#2 9 hrs ago
The guy in the wedding dress should probably be avoided.
#3 7 hrs ago
Does that mean that county clerks can refuse to issue marriage licenses to christians if they believe they're religious bigots?
#4 7 hrs ago
It will eventually end up in a higher court which will declare it unconstitutional, which it obviously is. It is blatant discrimination and anti-equality. I would imagine the ACLU will be all over this.
#5 6 hrs ago
Men in dresses are not going to turn you gay either. You don't have to avoid every book or person out of some fear that it will rub gay venom onto you.
#6 6 hrs ago
Huh?
#7 1 hr ago
Closet case, do you urinate on men you don't know in wedding dresses if a Wang is involved?
