Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex marriage licenses

Legislation authored by State Sen. Brian Birdwell that would allow county clerks in Texas to decline to issue same-sex marriage licenses if it conflicts with their religious beliefs was tentatively approved Tuesday by the Texas Senate.

