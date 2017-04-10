Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of s...

Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex marriage licenses

There are 7 comments on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex marriage licenses. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

Legislation authored by State Sen. Brian Birdwell that would allow county clerks in Texas to decline to issue same-sex marriage licenses if it conflicts with their religious beliefs was tentatively approved Tuesday by the Texas Senate.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump Logic

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
He's just upset because gay men avoid him
.
po'thang

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 9 hrs ago
The guy in the wedding dress should probably be avoided.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#3 7 hrs ago
Does that mean that county clerks can refuse to issue marriage licenses to christians if they believe they're religious bigots?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,733

Appleton WI

#4 7 hrs ago
It will eventually end up in a higher court which will declare it unconstitutional, which it obviously is. It is blatant discrimination and anti-equality. I would imagine the ACLU will be all over this.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,286

Seattle, WA

#5 6 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
The guy in the wedding dress should probably be avoided.
Men in dresses are not going to turn you gay either. You don't have to avoid every book or person out of some fear that it will rub gay venom onto you.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#6 6 hrs ago
EdmondWA wrote:
<quoted text>

Men in dresses are not going to turn you gay either. You don't have to avoid every book or person out of some fear that it will rub gay venom onto you.
Huh?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
L Craig s Hush Puppies

Philadelphia, PA

#7 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
Huh?
Closet case, do you urinate on men you don't know in wedding dresses if a Wang is involved?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 13 min No Surprise 5,526
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 19 min ReplaceGOP 47,287
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 20 min Lou 25,708
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 27 min Frankie 64
News Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teena... 30 min Shanon 10
News Texas bill lets officials deny issuing gay marr... 33 min Mikey 15
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... 1 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing... 8 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 21
News Men Accused of Gay Sex Could Be First Caned in ... 11 hr Frankie Rizzo 33
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC