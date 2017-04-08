Seattle mayor denies sex abuse claims...

Seattle mayor denies sex abuse claims - 'simply not true'

Ed Murray led a long campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state, toiled for nearly two decades as a state lawmaker and won his biggest personal political victory in 2013 when he unseated Seattle's incumbent mayor by promising the ultra-liberal city to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15. Just as he took on a role as a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump and prepared to launch a re-election campaign, Murray was hit Thursday with a political bombshell - accusations from three men that Murray sexually abused them in the 1980s.

