Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse in lawsuit, media report
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he abused them. "These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades," said a statement issued by Reading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Terra Firma
|46,925
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|33 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,467
|Gay rights organizations hail court ruling as "...
|41 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|16
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|44 min
|guest
|1,374
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|48 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|14
|Ben Carson Warns Gay Couples Against Pushing Ba... (Jan '15)
|52 min
|Teana Trump
|80
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,333
|rainbow flag
|20 hr
|Dilly Bobbin
|46
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|23 hr
|Truth
|215
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC